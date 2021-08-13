UrduPoint.com

West Indies 81-3 At Lunch In Reply To Pakistan's 217

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

West Indies 81-3 at lunch in reply to Pakistan's 217

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the second day of the first Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Friday: Pakistan 217 (Fawad Alam 56, Faheem Ashraf 44; J.

Holder 3-26, J. Seales 3-70) v West Indies 81-3 (K. Brathwaite 35 not out) Toss: West Indies Match Situation: West Indies trail on first innings by 136 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Related Topics

Pakistan Jamaica Fawad Alam Sabina Park

Recent Stories

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

2 minutes ago
 Germany to Cut Down Embassy Staff in Kabul to Bare ..

Germany to Cut Down Embassy Staff in Kabul to Bare Minimum - Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 Rangers organize football match in connection with ..

Rangers organize football match in connection with Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 Chairman FBR holds E-Kachehri in FBR HQ

Chairman FBR holds E-Kachehri in FBR HQ

2 minutes ago
 Employment opportunities can be increased by accel ..

Employment opportunities can be increased by accelerating process of industriali ..

2 minutes ago
 Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Needs More Troubleshoo ..

Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Needs More Troubleshooting of 4 Propulsion Valves - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.