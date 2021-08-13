(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the second day of the first Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Friday: Pakistan 217 (Fawad Alam 56, Faheem Ashraf 44; J.

Holder 3-26, J. Seales 3-70) v West Indies 81-3 (K. Brathwaite 35 not out) Toss: West Indies Match Situation: West Indies trail on first innings by 136 runs with seven wickets in hand.