Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :West Indies were dismissed for 253 in their first innings of the opening Test against Pakistan at Sabina Park on Saturday for a lead of 36 runs.

The home side added just two more runs to their overnight total before Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Joshua da Silva and Jomel Warrican to finish the innings with 4-59.