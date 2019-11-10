UrduPoint.com
West Indies Beat Afghanistan To Take 2-0 Lead In One-day Series

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

West Indies beat Afghanistan to take 2-0 lead in one-day series

Lucknow, India, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs Saturday to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in their one-day series in a match put under threat by an invasion of moths.

West Indies scored 247-9 off their 50 overs with wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran hitting 67 off 50 balls to put a backbone in the innings.

West Indies then bowled out Afghanistan for 200 in 45.4 overs.

Tens of thousands of black moths and flies took over the Lucknow stadium for the day-night game and several West Indies players wore masks because of the nuisance that made batting and fielding difficult.

