UrduPoint.com

West Indies Beat England By 10 Wickets To Win 3rd Test And Series

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2022 | 10:50 PM

West Indies beat England by 10 wickets to win 3rd Test and series

St. George's, Grenada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :West Indies crushed England by 10 wickets to win the third Test and claim the three-match series on Sunday.

Set just 28 for victory after dismissing the tourists for 120 in their second innings, openers Kraigg Brathwaite (20) and John Campbell (6) knocked off the runs inside five overs.

The first two Tests in Antigua and Barbados had ended in tame draws.

England were dismissed for 204 in their first innings while West Indies made 297.

All-rounder Kyle Mayers starred in the demolition of the England second innings with impressive figures of 5-18.

However, it was wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua da Silva who was named man of the match for his undefeated 100 in West Indies' first innings.

"The emotion is still there - 100%. I've dreamt of this moment and hopefully it isn't the last time I win this award," he said.

"I wanted to trust my tailenders - all the credit goes to them. I can't thank them enough. It is because of them that I've won this award." Defeat was particularly painful for England skipper Joe Root whose job will come under more pressure following the Ashes debacle in Australia.

"I've made it quite clear at the start of this game and tour that I want to take this team forward," said Root to BT Sport.

"I don't think it's ever in your hands and I feel like the group are behind me. We're doing quite a lot of good things - we just need to turn that into results now."

Related Topics

Australia Job Tame Man Barbados Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

14 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

23 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

23 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

23 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>