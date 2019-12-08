West Indies beat India to level T20 series at 1-1

(@imziishan)

Thiruvananthapuram, India, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Opener Lendl Simmons struck an unbeaten 67 as West Indies beat India by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Simmons put on crucial partnerships including a 73-run opening stand with Evin Lewis, who made 40, as West Indies chased down their target of 171 with nine balls to spare in Thiruvananthapuram.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran hit the winning boundary to finish unbeaten on 38 after returning to the side following his four-match ban for ball tampering.

The third and final match is in Mumbai on Wednesday.