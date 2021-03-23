UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Indies Close In On Sri Lanka First Innings In First Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:00 AM

West Indies close in on Sri Lanka first innings in first Test

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Suranga Lakmal struck twice for Sri Lanka in the middle of the afternoon on Monday but could not prevent the West Indies reaching tea on the second day of the first Test in Antigua on 163 for five, just six runs short of drawing level on first innings.

Replying to the Sri Lankans' modest first-day effort of 169, the hosts had to work hard to get close to parity and will rely on former captain and first day bowling hero Jason Holder, 18 not out, and Joshua da Silva, 12 not out, to bat on through the evening.

They have so far featured in a sixth-wicket stand of 30 which partially steadied a listing Caribbean ship after Lakmal removed Jermaine Blackwood and Kyle Mayers within the space of 13 runs to give the beleaguered visitors hope of minimising the West Indies first innings advantage.

Lakmal, who had earlier prised out West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite without any addition to the overnight total, returned on a scorching afternoon to bowl Blackwood through the gate off the inside-edge for two and then account for the dangerous Mayers via a second slip catch by Dhananjaya de Silva.

Lakmal's figures at the interval were an impressive three for 32 off 18 overs.

Mayers punctuated long periods of virtual strokelessness with exciting power-hitting, striking six fours and two sixes in his innings of 45 before the experienced seamer got the better of him.

As in the morning session, Sri Lanka were thwarted by the unusually obdurate John Campbell, the left-handed opening batsman grinding his way to 42 from 148 deliveries before the extra pace of Dushmantha Chameera induced an edge to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

It was Chameera's first wicket of the innings although he should have dismissed Nkrumah Bonner in the pre-lunch period when the batsman's edge to third slip was negated by a no-ball.

Campbell and Bonner put on 56 for the second wicket following Brathwaite's demise, but they needed other moments of good fortune to survive against a persistent and varied bowling attack.

"Man of the Series" in his debut campaign in Bangladesh last month, Bonner eventually fell for 31 just before lunch, adjudged leg-before when he missed an attempted pull to a short ball from left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.

Related Topics

Attack Bangladesh Sri Lanka Man Dhananjaya De Silva From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Fortnightly COVID-19 PCR mandatory for unvaccinate ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to resolve Y ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister vows to translate Pakistan into tru ..

40 minutes ago

NAB Lahore is declared Red Zone on March 26

40 minutes ago

Switzerland approves J&J Covid vaccine

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.