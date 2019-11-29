UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Indies Crush Afghanistan Inside Three Days In Only Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:40 AM

West Indies crush Afghanistan inside three days in only Test

Lucknow, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The West Indies beat Afghanistan by nine wickets inside three days in the one-off Test in Lucknow on Friday.

Afghanistan were bowled out for 120 in their second innings and the West Indies reached their target of 31 to seal the win in just over an hour of the first session on day three.

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall remained the hero with a match haul of 10 wickets, returning figures of 7-75 in Afghanistan's first innings of 187 all out.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Cornwall Lucknow All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 29, 2019 in Pakistan

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives New Zealand Deputy Prim ..

10 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Austrian Pr ..

11 hours ago

Five convicted in RBOD land fraud case

11 hours ago

PAC body expresses displeasure over State Bank of ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.