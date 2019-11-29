West Indies crush Afghanistan inside three days in only Test

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lucknow, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The West Indies beat Afghanistan by nine wickets inside three days in the one-off Test in Lucknow on Friday.

Afghanistan were bowled out for 120 in their second innings and the West Indies reached their target of 31 to seal the win in just over an hour of the first session on day three.

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall remained the hero with a match haul of 10 wickets, returning figures of 7-75 in Afghanistan's first innings of 187 all out.