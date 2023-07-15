Open Menu

West Indies In A Spin As India Eye Crushing Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2023 | 02:00 AM

West Indies in a spin as India eye crushing win

Roseau, Dominica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :West Indies were failing another trial by spin, losing both openers cheaply, to be stuttering at 27 for two in their second innings at tea on the third day of the first Test against India in Dominica on Friday.

After Rohit Sharma declared the tourists' first innings closed at 421 for five, first day destroyers Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja wasted little time in adding to that first innings success to leave the home side facing the prospect of a massive defeat as they still need another 244 runs just to make India bat again.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul fell leg-before to Jadeja while captain Kraigg Brathwaite could not cope with Ashwin's notorious carom ball and edged a straightforward catch to Ajinkya Rahane at slip.

Raymon Reifer and Jermaine Blackwood will resume in the final session for the West Indies in what feels more like an ever-tightening state of siege than the platform for legendary resistance.

His demise minutes before the interval marked another low point on a forgettable day for Brathwaite, who was dropped on nought before Ashwin put him out of his misery.

He had missed a straightforward chance at short extra-cover in the morning offered by Virat Kohli off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

Dropped at 40, Kohli went on to get 76 before falling to Rahkeem Cornwall just after lunch. The burly off-spinner was only allowed to bowl after the morning period because of time spent off the field on the first day when he was unwell.

Earlier, West Indies finally prised out debutant century-maker Yashasvi Jaiswal and added the wicket of Rahane pre-lunch.

Getting to 171 off 387 deliveries in more than eight hours in the middle, Jaiswal was undone by the extra pace and bounce extracted by fast bowler Alzarri Joseph in edging a catch to wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva.

Senior seamer Kemar Roach then accounted for vice-captain Rahane who mistimed a drive to Blackwood at extra-cover.

Related Topics

India Cornwall Dominica Virat Kohli Jomel Warrican National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAEâ€™s hosting a ma ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passi ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Hum ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2 ..

Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean and sust ..

2 hours ago
 Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

2 hours ago
 Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

2 hours ago
 Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

2 hours ago
Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

2 hours ago
 NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMA ..

NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMAs to cope with future climatic ..

2 hours ago
 REC chairs meeting of District voters education co ..

REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter regist ..

2 hours ago
 No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

3 hours ago
 Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About ..

Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About Preparing for War With Russia ..

3 hours ago
 LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi ..

LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous