West Indies In Rearguard Battle After Labuschagne History In 1st Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 12:40 PM

West Indies in rearguard battle after Labuschagne history in 1st Test

Perth, Australia, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The West Indies survived an Australian bowling blitz Saturday to reach tea without loss on day four of the first Test as they chase 498 to win after Marnus Labuschagne joined rare company in making a double and single century.

The home side declared at lunch in Perth after reaching 182-2 to go with their first innings 598-4, having bowled out the Caribbean nation for 283.

The in-form Labuschagne belted an unbeaten 104 to go with his first innings 204 -- only the eighth player to achieve the 200-100 feat in the same Test, joining the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara and Kumar Sangakkara.

In reply, the West Indies battled through the session without loss, reaching 84-0 with dogged skipper Kraigg Brathwaite on 40 and impressive debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul 35.

In a blow for Australia, skipper and pace spearhead Pat Cummins did not take the field after experiencing thigh soreness with Steve Smith assuming the captaincy.

With 154 overs and five sessions to survive for a draw, Brathwaite and Chanderpaul were cautious, taking few risks as they look to dig in for the long haul, cracking the occasional boundary with keeping wickets intact more important than runs.

Australia resumed at 29-1 with David Warner, who began on 17, the only wicket to fall, out for 48.

Labuschagne confidently built on his overnight three to reach a ninth Test century with Smith, who hit an unbeaten 200 in the first innings, not out 20.

In a setback for the West Indies, Kyle Mayers was unable to bowl with a right shoulder strain and Kemar Roach went off with a hamstring injury, Adding to their injury woes, top-order batter Nkrumah Bonner was substituted out on day three with concussion after being hit on the helmet by a rising Cameron Green delivery.

But the pace of Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder proved intimidating.

Labuschagne edged a six off Joseph before a huge let-off next delivery when a brutal short ball flew off his bat onto the side of his helmet and he was caught.

But a no-ball was called as he made his way off the field, with the batsman undergoing a concussion check before continuing on 19.

Warner and Labuschagne weathered the storm until spinner Roston Chase ended their 81-run partnership, with the veteran opener caught by Shamarh Brooks at short leg.

With runs flowing freely, Labuschagne powered to his century, from just 109 balls, and a slice of history to leave the West Indies with a huge task to save the game.

