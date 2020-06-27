UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Indies' Joseph Hopes England Treat Him As 'weaker Link'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

West Indies' Joseph hopes England treat him as 'weaker link'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Alzarri Joseph hopes it will work to his advantage if England treat him as the "weaker link" of the West Indies' pace attack during next month's Test series.

The 23-year-old is the junior member of a fast bowling line-up that also includes captain Jason Holder, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel.

"Well obviously those three guys have a lot more experience than I do," Joseph, who has played just nine Tests, told a conference call on Saturday.

"I think more often than not teams will see myself as the weaker link, so I think my job is to come in and just back up those bowlers and keep the pressure on." He added: "It's not necessarily because of age but because of the amount of matches played compared to the other three bowlers.

"But yeah, I can use it as an advantage for me, because I know my abilities, they might not know, but once I get out there on the day and get the job done, I know I can get on top of any opponent.

"I see this tour as an opportunity for me to help the team push higher up the rankings." The first Test of a three-match behind closed doors series starting in Southampton on July 8 is set to mark the return of major international cricket from lockdown.

It is set to be Joseph's second series in England after he was a member of the West Indies squad that suffered a 2-1 loss in 2017.

"I think I have made some improvements as a bowler, that was a really big learning experience for me, my first time in England," he said.

"So I have some experience here now, I'll know more about these conditions the second time around.

"The ball does a bit more here in England than in the Caribbean, so it needs some slight adjustments." Joseph helped West Indies regain the Wisden Trophy in the Caribbean last year, appearing on the third day of the second Test just hours after the death of his mother.

Nevertheless, he still produced an aggressive spell that saw him take two wickets.

Joseph, asked how he had coped, said: "For me that was a really hard time.

"But I used that as motivation for me to go out and on that day especially just to make some memories, something to remember her by.

"I just kept on doing everything I had to, to make her proud."

Related Topics

Cricket Attack Job Shannon Southampton July 2017 National University From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dead body of woman found in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago

Man who allegedly killed his three children arrest ..

6 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Discussing Reboot of Air Traffic, T ..

14 minutes ago

Dendoncker sinks Villa to boost Wolves' Euro bid

14 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposed in 528 areas across country ..

14 minutes ago

ITF announces to postpone all 2020 Davis Cup ties

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.