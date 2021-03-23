UrduPoint.com
West Indies Lead Sri Lanka By 99 Runs At Stumps

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 08:40 AM

West Indies lead Sri Lanka by 99 runs at stumps

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Brief scores at stumps on the second day of the first Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Monday: Sri Lanka 169 (L.

Thirimanne 70, N. Dickwella 32; J. Holder 5-27, K. Roach 3-47) vs West Indies 268-8 (R. Cornwall 60 n.o., J. da Silva 46, K. Mayers 45; S. Lakmal 5-45, D. Chameera 2-71, L. Embuldeniya 1-64)Toss: West IndiesMatch status: West Indies lead on first innings by 99 runs with two wickets in hand

