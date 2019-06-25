West Indies legend Lara admitted to Mumbai hospital: reports

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :West Indies batting legend Brian Lara was admitted Tuesday to a hospital in Mumbai after complaining of chest pain, Indian media reports said.

The 50-year-old Trinidadian was rushed to hospital after he complained of discomfort during a promotional event, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency said quoting a source close to the player.

Lara was in Mumbai to take part in events organised by Star sports, the official broadcasters of the ongoing cricket World Cup.

One of the best batsmen of the modern era, Lara holds two world batting records -- the highest ever Test score of 400 not out and the highest first class knock of 501 that he scores in English county championship in 1994.

The former skipper retired in 2007 after a dismal West Indies campaign in the World Cup.