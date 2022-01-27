UrduPoint.com

West Indies Recall Roach For India ODI Series

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 09:50 AM

West Indies recall Roach for India ODI series

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The West Indies handed a recall to experienced seam bowler Kemar Roach on Wednesday as they named their squad for a one-day international series in India next month.

The 33-year-old Roach has taken 365 international wickets, including 124 in ODIs, but has not played a one-day game since 2019.

The Caribbean outfit will take on India in three games, all part of the 2023 World Cup Super League, in Ahmedabad on February 16, 18, and 20.

"Kemar Roach is one of our leading fast bowlers and we believe we need bowlers up front to get early wickets, and Kemar, with an economy rate of five, is certainly good enough to play," said West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes.

There were also recalls for batsman Nkrumah Bonner, whose last of three ODI caps came last January, and opener Brandon King.

Bonner has become a regular in the Test side, but has featured little in white-ball international cricket.

"Over the last few years, Nkrumah Bonner's cricket has come on leaps and bounds and we believe he should be given an opportunity to play in the 50-over format," said Haynes.

India named their squad earlier Wednesday, with captain Rohit Sharma fit enough to return from injury.

West Indies squadKieron Pollard (capt), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Brooks Brandon Ahmedabad Lead Nicholas Pooran January February 2019 National University All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2022

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th January 2022

31 minutes ago
 Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Respon ..

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Response to Russia's Security Propos ..

9 hours ago
 Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russ ..

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response

9 hours ago
 Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Heal ..

Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

9 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, coo ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, cooperation in education, energy ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>