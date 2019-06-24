UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Indies Replace Injured Russell With Ambris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:00 PM

West Indies replace injured Russell with Ambris

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The West Indies' faltering World Cup campaign suffered a fresh blow on Monday as all-rounder Andre Russell was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament due to a knee injury.

Batsman Sunil Ambris will take the place of Russell, who has failed to replicate his stunning Indian Premier League (IPL) form during the World Cup in England and Wales.

"The International cricket Council has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Sunil Ambris as a replacement player for Andre Russell in the West Indies squad for the remainder of the tournament," the ICC said in a statement.

After just one victory in their opening six games, the West Indies need to win all of their remaining three group matches against India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to have any chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

Russell was crowned player of the tournament in this season's IPL and got off to a flyer at the World Cup by taking 2-4 with the ball in a thumping seven-wicket win over Pakistan.

However, the 31-year-old took just three more wickets and posted a total of 36 runs in defeats to Australia, England and Bangladesh as he was clearly hobbled by the injury before missing Saturday's agonising five-run loss to New Zealand.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan World ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Indian Premier League Wales 2019 Event All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

17 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

32 minutes ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

47 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

47 minutes ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

1 hour ago

Arab Parliament condemns terrorist attack on Abha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.