West Indies set 200 to win 1st Test against England

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :West Indies were set a target of 200 to beat England in the first Test at Southampton on Sunday's fifth and final day.

The hosts, 284-8 overnight, were bowled out for 313 in their second innings.

This opening match in a three-Test behind closed doors series marks the return of international cricket from the coronavirus lockdown.