UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Indies Set 200 To Win 1st Test Against England

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

West Indies set 200 to win 1st Test against England

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :West Indies were set a target of 200 to beat England in the first Test at Southampton on Sunday's fifth and final day.

The hosts, 284-8 overnight, were bowled out for 313 in their second innings.

This opening match in a three-Test behind closed doors series marks the return of international cricket from the coronavirus lockdown.

Related Topics

Cricket Southampton Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from King Salma ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Government offered AED7.46 billion in financia ..

23 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler condoles Sharjah Ruler on death of Sheik ..

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah R ..

38 minutes ago

ADEK, startAD open applications for inaugural Yout ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Aviation Group launches Al Watani programme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.