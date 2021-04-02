West Indies set Sri Lanka 377 to win 2nd Test

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :West Indies set Sri Lanka a target of 377 runs to win the second Test after declaring their second innings on 280-4 in the final session of the fourth day on Thursday.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite top-scored with 85 to add to his 126 in the first innings, Jason Holder made an unbeaten 71 while Kyle Mayers hit 55.