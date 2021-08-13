UrduPoint.com

West Indies Skipper Brathwaite Digs In To Frustrate Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

West Indies skipper Brathwaite digs in to frustrate Pakistan

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Kraigg Brathwaite was at his most obdurate as the West Indies lost just one wicket to reach lunch at 81 for three in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 217 on the second day of the first Test at Sabina Park on Friday.

Roston Chase was the lone casualty for the home side, who resumed in the precarious position of two for two after seamer Mohammad Abbas claimed the wickets of Kieran Powell and Nkrumah Bonner off consecutive deliveries just before the end of play on day one.

Brathwaite and Chase put on exactly 50 for the third wicket, playing and missing on numerous occasions but still exercising considerable discipline against a Pakistan attack in which the seamers persevered in pursuit of an early breakthrough.

They had to wait for more than an hour before the introduction of Hasan Ali into the attack brought almost immediate reward.

Chase essayed a big drive to a full, wide delivery and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took the straightforward catch to send the upright right-handed back to the pavilion for 21.

Jermaine Blackwood (14 not out) has again attempted to curb his innate aggressive intent, much in the same manner he showed in the two Tests against South Africa in St Lucia in June.

However his caution paled in comparison to Brathwaite, who has so far faced 93 deliveries in getting to an unbeaten 35 with four fours.

West Indies will again be looking to their captain to lead by example when play resumes in the afternoon session.

Pakistan will continue to believe that wickets will come with greater regularity if they can somehow prise out a batsman who gave them first-hand experience of his grit when he compiled an unbeaten century and half-century in a series-ending victory in Sharjah in 2016.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Century Sharjah Same Powell Lead South Africa Mohammad Rizwan Hasan Ali Mohammad Abbas Sabina Park June 2016

Recent Stories

Covid-19 SOPs to strictly observe in Independence ..

Covid-19 SOPs to strictly observe in Independence Day celebrations

4 minutes ago
 District administration to organize light show, fl ..

District administration to organize light show, flag hoisting ceremony

4 minutes ago
 Over 1.65m COVID-19 doses administered, 227 new in ..

Over 1.65m COVID-19 doses administered, 227 new infections reported in 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 PTI workers stage protest against attack on SAPM

PTI workers stage protest against attack on SAPM

4 minutes ago
 Sustainable economic development is the top priori ..

Sustainable economic development is the top priority of the government : Governo ..

4 minutes ago
 NHMP organizes awareness seminar on road safety

NHMP organizes awareness seminar on road safety

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.