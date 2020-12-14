UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Indies Skipper Holder Wants End To Having Only Home Umpires

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:10 AM

West Indies skipper Holder wants end to having only home umpires

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :West Indies captain Jason Holder pressed Monday for an end to cricket's insistence on home umpires because of the coronavirus pandemic, although he had no serious complaints about the officiating in New Zealand.

Speaking after the West Indies suffered back-to-back heavy losses to the Black Caps when only New Zealand officials were in charge, Holder said a fairer system would be to have an umpire from both countries on duty.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced neutral umpires 26 years ago to end accusations of home-team bias.

But with the Covid-19 disruption to international sport and the "logistical challenges with international travel" the ICC rescinded the rule this year to again allow for home umpires and match referees.

Holder said in any Test series there would be questionable decisions and he thought the New Zealand umpires "did a reasonable job" as the Black Caps coasted to a first Test victory by an innings and 134 runs and won the second by an innings and 12 runs.

"But, I don't understand a situation where we're having home umpires," he said.

"If we can travel and do a quarantine, I don't see why an opposing (team) umpire can't do the travel and quarantine. If players are making the sacrifice and go on the road and continue cricket then I feel as though the umpires should do the same.

"If it's a case where you get a home and an opposing umpire to do a Test match then I think that's fair."

Related Topics

Cricket ICC Road Job Same From New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE’s Federal Customs Authority, HCT use canines ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government Media Office holds meeting on futur ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed crowns winner of Formula 1 Etihad A ..

10 hours ago

Dutch driver Verstappen finishes Formula 1 Etihad ..

10 hours ago

DHA&#039;s 9th edition of blood donation campaign ..

11 hours ago

Dubai International Airport receives first flight ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.