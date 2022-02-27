UrduPoint.com

West Indies Spin Great Ramadhin Dead At 92 - Grandson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2022 | 09:50 PM

West Indies spin great Ramadhin dead at 92 - grandson

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :West Indies spin-bowling great Sonny Ramadhin has died aged 92, his grandson Kyle Hogg announced Sunday.

"sad day - great innings grandad," tweeted Hogg, who like Ramadhin played for English county Lancashire, above a photograph of his grandfather issued by club side Delph and Dobcross, one of the late off-spinner's former teams, that read: "Sonny Ramadhin 1928-2022.

Rest in peace, pro."Ramadhin played 43 Tests, taking 158 wickets and was best known for being a member of the first West Indies side to enjoy a series win in England.

Ramadhin and fellow spinner Alf Valentine took 59 wickets between them during a 3-1 success in 1950 as members of a West Indies side that also featured the celebrated '3Ws' trio of batsmen -- Clyde Walcott, Everton Weekes and Frank Worrell.

Related Topics

Died Sunday Best Sad

Recent Stories

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 ..

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 for Multan Sultans

47 seconds ago
 Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

9 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

10 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>