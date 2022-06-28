UrduPoint.com

West Indies Sweep Bangladesh With 10-wicket Rout In Second Test

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2022 | 02:10 AM

West Indies sweep Bangladesh with 10-wicket rout in second Test

GrosIslet, Saint Lucia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :est Indies wasted no time on a day when more than five hours were lost to the elements to complete a 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh on the fourth day of the second and final Test in St Lucia on Monday.

Frustrated by torrential overnight showers which left a sodden outfield and prevented play until mid-afternoon, the home side claimed the last four wickets swiftly despite an entertaining, unbeaten 60 by Nurul Hasan to dismiss the visitors for 186 in their second innings after they had resumed in the already precarious position of 132 for six.

That left captain Kraigg Brathwaite and opening partner John Campbell with the formality of knocking off the 13 runs required for victory in less than three overs for another comprehensive triumph and a 2-0 sweep of the series.

It extended the West Indies' Test match winning streak to three matches following a series-clinching victory over England at the end of the series in Grenada three months earlier.

Any fears of being frustrated by lower-order resistance from Bangladesh dissipated within minutes of play getting underway as Alzarri Joseph had Mehidy Hasan Miraz caught behind fending at a lifting delivery.

Nurul, who impressed with a second innings century in the seven-wicket defeat in the first Test in Antigua a week earlier, seemed to get into white ball mode with a succession of extravagant shots, his unbeaten half-century coming off just 50 balls and embellished by six fours and two sixes.

Yet as impressive as he was when on strike, the wicketkeeper-batsman was powerless to prevent the demise of his teammates as Jayden Seales removed Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful islam while last man Khaled Ahmed was run out by a direct hit from Campbell to the non-striker's end to terminate another generally meek Bangladesh batting effort.

