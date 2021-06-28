West Indies v South Africa second T20 scoreboard

(@FahadShabbir)

St. George's, Grenada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Scores after the South Africa innings batting first against the West Indies in the 2nd T20 International of the five-match series at the National cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday: South Africa 166-7 (T. Bavuma 46, R. Hendricks 42, Q. de Kock 26; O. McCoy 3-25, K. Sinclair 2-23)Match Status: West Indies 167 runs to win off 20 overs.

Toss: West Indies