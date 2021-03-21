UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Indies Win Test Toss And Ask Sri Lanka To Bat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 07:30 PM

West Indies win Test toss and ask Sri Lanka to bat

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and put Sri Lanka in to bat in the first Test of their two-match series in Antigua on Sunday.

Installed as full-time skipper in place of Jason Holder following a 2-0 series triumph in Bangladesh in February, Brathwaite's side shows faith in the nucleus of that surprise success with senior batsman Darren Bravo - one of 12 players who opted out of the Bangladesh tour due to Covid 19 concerns - omitted from the final XI.

Sri Lanka have endured a miserable Caribbean campaign so far, losing the T20 international series 2-1 and then being swept 3-0 in the one-day internationals.

However one of their few encouraging performers from the earlier matches, middle-order batsman Pathum Nissanka, has been given a Test debut.

Like the West Indies, they have named three pacers in their line-up on a pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium expected to offer assistance to the faster bowlers.

Teams: West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel.

Sri Lanka - Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Dushmantha Chameera.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Gregory Brathwaite (BAR)Match Referee: Richie Richardson (ANT)

Related Topics

T20 Bangladesh Sri Lanka Cornwall Shannon Dhananjaya De Silva Vishwa Fernando Joel Wilson February Sunday From

Recent Stories

RAK Crisis and Emergency Management Team announces ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP completes study on impact of COVID-19 on stu ..

2 hours ago

UAE retail sales forecast to hit $58 billion in 20 ..

2 hours ago

AED12.6 billion increase in international reserves ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 122.62 million, ..

2 hours ago

117,712 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.