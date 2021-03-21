West Indies win Test toss and ask Sri Lanka to bat

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and put Sri Lanka in to bat in the first Test of their two-match series in Antigua on Sunday.

Installed as full-time skipper in place of Jason Holder following a 2-0 series triumph in Bangladesh in February, Brathwaite's side shows faith in the nucleus of that surprise success with senior batsman Darren Bravo - one of 12 players who opted out of the Bangladesh tour due to Covid 19 concerns - omitted from the final XI.

Sri Lanka have endured a miserable Caribbean campaign so far, losing the T20 international series 2-1 and then being swept 3-0 in the one-day internationals.

However one of their few encouraging performers from the earlier matches, middle-order batsman Pathum Nissanka, has been given a Test debut.

Like the West Indies, they have named three pacers in their line-up on a pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium expected to offer assistance to the faster bowlers.

Teams: West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel.

Sri Lanka - Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Dushmantha Chameera.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Gregory Brathwaite (BAR)Match Referee: Richie Richardson (ANT)