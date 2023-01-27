UrduPoint.com

West Relishing Toulon Opportunity In Biggar's Six Nations Absence

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 10:20 AM

West relishing Toulon opportunity in Biggar's Six Nations absence

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :New Zealander Ihaia West said he will try to "get back to his best" for Toulon with first-choice fly-half Dan Biggar unavailable for the visit of Pau in the French Top 14 this Saturday.

Playmaker Biggar will be missing as he prepares for the start of the Six Nations next week with Wales, who open their campaign against Ireland in Dublin on February 4.

Toulon have suffered successive defeats to slip to ninth in the Top 14 table, seven points outside the play-off places.

"It's a good opportunity. Despite Dan's absence, crucial games are on the way, which can change our season," West told newspaper Var-Matin this week.

"So I have to help the team. It's up to me to succeed in getting back to my best." British and Irish Lion stand-off Biggar moved to the Cote d'Azur from Northampton in December as Toulon added a second fly-half to their squad.

West joined at the start of the season after helping La Rochelle to their first Champions Cup title in May but he has been linked with a return to the Atlantic coast at the end of this campaign.

"Dan's arrival is very positive for the team, as it is for me. When you're the only fly-half, you know you'll play 80 minutes every weekend, it can make you too comfortable," 31-year-old West said.

"To have Dan, a legend of the sport, with huge experience is motivating." Elsewhere in the French top flight this weekend, Christophe Urios takes charge of Clermont for the first time after replacing the sacked Jono Gibbes.

Urios, who left his position as Bordeaux-Begles head coach in November, takes his new side to Lyon with Clermont on a run of just one win in six games in all competitions.

"We're a bit weak at the moment, but we can't wait for Christophe's arrival to give us a boost," Clermont captain Arthur Iturria told Rugbyrama.

"I don't want this club to be in 10th place in the table. We have to be a little bit violent on the field." Racing 92 host La Rochelle with the Parisians looking to bounce back after being knocked out of the Champions Cup last weekend.

On Sunday, league leaders Toulouse welcome Montpellier without eight players away with France's Six Nations squad including influential half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack.

Fixtures (times GMT) Saturday Lyon v Clermont (1400), Bayonne v Brive, Toulon v Pau, Castres v Bordeaux-Begles, Perpignan v Stade Francais (1600), Racing 92 v La Rochelle (2005)SundayToulouse v Montpellier (2005)

Related Topics

France Visit Biggar Perpignan Toulon Montpellier Brive Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Dublin Wales Ireland Turkish Lira February May November December Sunday All From Best Top Coach

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jeni ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jenin camp

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th January 2023

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders hosts seminars, workshops ..

Muslim Council of Elders hosts seminars, workshops at Cairo International Book F ..

8 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Co ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Council&#039;s inaugural meeting ..

9 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s Republic Day ceremony

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.