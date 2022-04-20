West vows more Russian sanctions as Ukraine war enters new phase

Kramatorsk, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The United States and allies agreed to impose more sanctions on Moscow on Tuesday as Russia pushed ahead with its new offensive targeting eastern Ukraine in the latest phase of the bloody invasion.

Russia's defence ministry said that "high-precision air-based missiles" had hit 13 Ukrainian positions in parts of Donbas while other air strikes "hit 60 military assets", including in towns close to the eastern frontline.

Ukraine's armed forces said fighting had increased throughout the east after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Russia had kicked off the widely anticipated offensive in Ukraine's industrial heartland.

"The Russian occupiers intensified offensive operations along the entire line of contact," the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in a report published early Tuesday.

Following the new push, the United States and European Union agreed on the need to "increasing Moscow's international isolation", during a virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and European leaders.