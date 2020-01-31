UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Westbrook, Lowry Highlight NBA Reserves

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 08:30 AM

Westbrook, Lowry highlight NBA reserves

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Oklahoma City's Chris Paul and Houston's Russell Westbrook, who were traded for each other in the offseason, highlight the reserves for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game next month in Chicago.

Paul will be making his 10th appearance and Westbrook his ninth as they are two of seven reserves added from the Western Conference, the league announced on Thursday.

They are joined by Portland's Damian Lillard, who is making his fifth appearance, and Denver centre Nikola Jokic, who earned his second nod. New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram and Utah teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, of France, will be making their all-star debuts.

Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry and Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons top the list of players chosen by the league's coaches from the Eastern Conference.

Lowry is heading to the showcase for the sixth consecutive season.

The 33-year-old Lowry was one of seven Eastern Conference reserves named on Thursday for the February 16 game where he will join teammate Pascal Siakam who was selected as a starter last week.

Miami's Jimmy Butler, Milwaukee's Khris Middleton, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Miami's Bam Adebayo and Indiana's Domantas Sabonis were also picked from the East.

Mitchell, Gobert, Ingram, Adebayo, Tatum and Sabonis are all first-time selections.

Related Topics

France Portland Brandon Bam Mitchell Milwaukee New Orleans Boston Philadelphia Denver Houston Miami Chicago February 2020 All From Top

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

7 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

7 hours ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

7 hours ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

7 hours ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

7 hours ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.