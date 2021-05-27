UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Westbrook Rages After Fan Dumps Popcorn On His Head

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

Westbrook rages after fan dumps popcorn on his head

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :An angry Russell Westbrook had to be restrained after a Philadelphia76ers fan poured popcorn on his head as he went to the locker room for treatment late on Wednesday.

The Washington Wizards star was held back by security as he tried to confront the fan with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter of the Sixers 120-95 victory over the Washington Wizards in game two of their Eastern Conference series.

Westbrook was heading for treatment on an injured ankle when the fan showered him with popcorn from above the players' tunnel.

"I wouldn't come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head, because you know what happens," said Westbrook.

"In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players. We'll see what the NBA does." Wizards coach Scott Brooks defended his star player, saying he hopes the fan would not be allowed back in the building.

The fan was led away by security.

"Philadelphia is better than that," Brooks said.

The 76ers also released a statement. "This was classless, unacceptable behavior, and we're not going to tolerate it at Wells Fargo Center," said Philadelphia's president of business operations Valerie Camillo.

"We're proud to have the most passionate fans in the country... but this type of behavior has no place in our arena."LeBron James tweeted: "By the way WE AS THE PLAYERS wanna see who threw that popcorn on Russ while he was leaving the game tonight with a injury!! There's cameras all over arenas so there's no excuse! Cause if the [shoe] was on the other [foot]."Westbrook scored 10 points and handed out 11 assists. But the all-star point guard struggled Wednesday, shooting just two-of-10 from the floor and missing all three of his attempts from beyond the arc as the Sixers took a 2-0 lead in the series.

Related Topics

Injured Business Washington Brooks Lead Fargo Philadelphia All From Coach

Recent Stories

HBL Inks Landmark Investment in Finja, Pakistan’ ..

18 minutes ago

India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,29 ..

35 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 168.45 million

36 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s aviation sector cruising desp ..

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU to facilit ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.