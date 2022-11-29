UrduPoint.com

Western Allies To Help Ukraine Brave Winter Of War

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Western allies to help Ukraine brave winter of war

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Tuesday that Russia was using winter as a "weapon of war" against Ukraine, as Western allies meeting in Bucharest planned to help Kyiv mend its ravaged power grid.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was to announce "substantial" financial aid to help Ukraine deal with damaged infrastructure on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO's foreign ministers.

A senior US official said the assistance would "not be the end" and pointed out the Biden administration had budgeted $1.1 billion for energy spending in Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova.

A Russian campaign of missile strikes has severely damaged Ukraine's energy infrastructure and plunged millions into darkness as the country braces against the first snows and chill winds of winter.

Stoltenberg said "the message from all of us will be that we need to do more" to help Kyiv fix its gas and electricity infrastructure and provide air defence to help it protect itself better.

He said he expected Russia to carry out more attacks on Ukraine's grid as the Kremlin suffers defeats on the ground and warned Europe should "be prepared for more refugees".

"Russia is actually failing on the battlefield. In response to that they are now attacking civilian targets, cities because they're not able to win territory," Stoltenberg said at the start of the two-day meeting.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was to meet his NATO counterparts to urge them to send more weaponry for Kyiv and assistance in coping with Moscow's attacks.

Related Topics

NATO Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Bucharest Moldova Gas All From Refugee Billion Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affecte ..

Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affected areas

32 minutes ago
 PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Pun ..

PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

3 hours ago
 LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

3 hours ago
 Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

4 hours ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.