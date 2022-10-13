UrduPoint.com

Western Allies Vow To Get Air Defence To Ukraine 'as Fast As They Can'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Western allies vow to get air defence to Ukraine 'as fast as they can'

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :International backers of Ukraine vowed on Wednesday to deliver new air defences "as fast as we can", as Kyiv pressed them to bolster protection against Russia's missile blitz.

A US-led group of some 50 countries held talks at NATO headquarters in Brussels with the focus on air defences after Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a barrage across Ukraine following a blast at a bridge to the annexed Crimea peninsula.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said just three words when asked what he hoped for from the meeting: "Air defence systems." Western allies have scrambled to work out how to supply more advanced systems to Ukraine as diplomats admit they have precious few to spare.

"The systems will be provided, as fast as we can physically get them there," United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said after the meeting, without giving details on any new pledges.

"We're going to provide systems that we have available ... We're also going to try to provide additional munitions to the existing systems that the Ukrainian forces are using." A first Iris-T medium-range system has arrived in Ukraine after Germany decided to ship it before even giving it to its own troops.

The United States has also said it is looking to expedite the delivery of its NASAMS anti-missile and anti-drone system to Kyiv and a first batch of two is expected in the coming weeks.

Deliveries of a further six units could take far longer as they need to be manufactured and US sources said Washington is eyeing the possibility of trying to get Cold War-era Hawk systems to Ukraine in the meantime.

"There's other systems out there throughout the world that are available," US top general Mark Milley said.

"The task will be to bring those together, get them deployed." - 'Pivotal moment' -

