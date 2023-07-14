Open Menu

Western Australia Issues Warning Over Murray Valley Encephalitis After Traveler Infected

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The health department of Western Australia (WA) state on Friday issued a warning over Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) in the Kimberley region, as an infected traveler is currently staying in hospital for treatment.

"The Department of Health is urging residents and travelers in the Kimberley region to take extra precautions to prevent mosquito bites following unseasonal rainfall and ongoing human cases of the mosquito-borne Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) in the region," the authority said in a statement.

It also noted that the state records its worst season for the virus in 12 years.

According to the statement, two people lost their lives to the disease earlier this year. Four others have been infected in the Kimberley region over the last 12 months, with the most recent case confirmed in late June.

WA Department of Health Managing Scientist Jay Nicholson said that recent unseasonal rainfall in the Kimberley has extended breeding conditions for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of people being exposed to the MVE virus and a range of other mosquito-borne viruses, including the Japanese encephalitis virus.

