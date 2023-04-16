UrduPoint.com

Western Australia Unveils New Investment To Welcome More Int'l Students

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The state government of Western Australia (WA) announced on Sunday that a new investment of 13.1 million Australian Dollars (about 8.8 million U.S. dollars) would be utilized to attract students from overseas and further diversify the state's economy.

The new package includes student support and destination marketing programs, while the latest funding will also bring the state's total spending on international education over four years to 75.4 million Australian dollars (about 50.6 million U.S. dollars).

According to the WA government, Premier Mark McGowan revealed the decision to the public ahead of departing for a trade mission to China, which will focus on mutually beneficial exchanges in multiple fields, including international education.

"The potential of the Chinese market for WA's international education sector and the economy is significant and we need to ensure our state is well positioned among its competitors," said McGowan.

"I look forward to sharing what sets Western Australia apart as a study destination, including our sector's strong signs of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Data from the WA government showed that China continues to be the state's second-largest market for international students, accounting for 12 percent of the state's total international student enrollment in 2022.

Besides, the state's international student visa arrivals were 9 percent higher in January this year than they were in January 2019.

"As Western Australia is on track with the recovery of international student enrolments, the state government is focusing on delivering student support, while sustainably growing the student pipeline," said David Templeman, WA's minister for international education.

"It is important we provide international students arriving in our state with a safe and welcoming environment for them to flourish in," the minister noted.

