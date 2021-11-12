Western countries at UN condemn Belarus over border crisis

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The US and European delegations on the UN Security Council condemned on Thursday Belarus's behavior in the migrant crisis on its border with Poland.

Poland says the government of strongman Alexander Lukashenko has lured about 2,000 migrants to Belarus for the purpose of sending them across the border in revenge for sanctions.

The Western delegations at the Security Council issued a joint statement condemning "the orchestrated instrumentalisation of human beings whose lives and wellbeing have been put in danger for political purposes by Belarus."