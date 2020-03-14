UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Western Couple Abducted In Burkina In 2018 Found Alive In Mali

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 06:10 PM

Western couple abducted in Burkina in 2018 found alive in Mali

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :A Canadian woman and her Italian partner kidnapped in Burkina Faso in 2018 have been found alive in the northwest of Mali by UN peacekeepers, diplomatic and UN sources said on Saturday.

"UN blue helmets found an Italian citizen and a Canadian citizen near Kidal, who had been taken hostage in Burkina territory in 2018," a security official from the UN mission in Mali, MINUSMA, told AFP.

A UN source said the pair, pictured smiling and clad in white t-shirts at a MINUSMA base in Kidal late Friday, arrived at an airport in Mali's capital Bamako around midday on Saturday.

The source added they were to be handed over to Mali authorities in the presence of diplomatic staff from their respective countries.

A diplomatic source had earlier named the two as Edith Blais and Luca Tacchetto.

"Both are well. They are under our protection. They will be transferred to Bamako on Saturday and then flown home to their respective countries," the security official said before they were transferred to the capital, where AFP journalists witnessed their arrival.

MINUSMA mission head Mahamat Saleh Annadif explained some of the details surrounding their reappearance.

"We have good news. Yesterday around three in the afternoon our Kidal staff informed me they had found two hostages -- a Canadian and an Italian," said Annadif.

"From preliminary information they must have managed to escape. They were picked up by a civilian vehicle which drove them to the MINUSMA camp." Blais, from Quebec, and her partner Tacchetto, from Venice, disappeared in mid-December 2018 while travelling through the west African country.

The couple, who are both in their 30s, were driving by car to Ouagadougou from Bobo-Dioulasso, more than 360 kilometres west of the capital, when all trace of them was lost, according to Blais's family.

They had been planning to go to Togo to work on a humanitarian project.

In April 2019, a Burkina government spokesman said the two had been abducted and probably taken out of the country, but that they were not in any danger.

Related Topics

United Nations Vehicle Car Ouagadougou Mali Venice Bamako Burkina Faso Togo April Women 2018 2019 Family All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Balochistan CM avoids question on tax payment in d ..

14 minutes ago

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie knot in Abu Dhabi

57 minutes ago

POL prices are likely to be cut down from April 1s ..

1 hour ago

KSA suspends all international flights due to coro ..

2 hours ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan’s Fashion Week postponed till further o ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.