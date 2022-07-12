UrduPoint.com

Western Europe Wilts Under Fresh Heatwave

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Firefighters battled wildfires in Spain and Portugal Tuesday as Western Europe faced its second heatwave in less than a month which threatened glaciers in the Alps and worsened drought conditions.

The mass of hot air which pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in large parts of the Iberian Peninsula since Sunday was set to spread to the north and east in the coming days.

"We do expect it to worsen," World Meteorological Organization spokeswoman Clare Nullis told a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

"Accompanying this heat is drought. We've got very, very dry soils at the moment," she said.

"The glaciers in the Alps, are really being punished at the moment. It's been a very bad season for the glaciers.

And we're still relatively early in the summer." Last week an avalanche set off by the collapse of the largest glacier in the Italian Alps amid unusually warm temperatures killed 11 people.

Heatwaves have become more frequent due to climate change, scientists say. As global temperatures rise over time, heatwaves are expected to become more intense.

In Spain, some 300 firefighters backed by 17 planes and helicopters were battling a wildfire in the eastern region of Extremadura which has ravaged 2,500 hectares of land, local officials said.

Speaking in parliament, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised "more resources" for the fight against forest fires that are being fanned by "the climate emergency the planet is going through".

