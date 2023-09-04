Open Menu

Western Firms Still In Russia Weigh Pros And Cons Of Leaving

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Western firms still in Russia weigh pros and cons of leaving

Paris, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Should they stay or should they go now? Eighteen months after the start of the war in Ukraine, many Western companies in Russia are still assessing the pros and cons.

- The financial hit of pulling out - According to a count by the Yale University, around a hundred companies from the G7 nations are still operating in Russia, but the numbers appear to be dropping.

"We are continuing to see a trend towards a reduction in the activities of Western companies on Russian territory," Julien Vercueil, an economist specialising in Russia, told AFP.

On August 21, faced with an "increasingly difficult environment", US pizza chain Domino's decided to throw in the towel, announcing the bankruptcy of its Russian operations, which it had been trying to sell since December, and closing 142 establishments across the country.

"The war is creating unfavourable conditions for foreign companies in Russia, whatever they decide to do," Vercueil said. If they quit Russia, especially if they do so in a hurry, these companies "can lose a lot, but it will be once and for all", he said.

According to analysis by The Financial Times, which examined the annual accounts of 600 European multinationals, they lost at least 100 billion Euros ($108 billion) in total "following the sale, closure or reduction of their Russian activities".

French carmaker Renault, for example, suffered a loss of 2.2 billion euros as it pulled out of Russia, one of its main markets, in May 2022.

But it is the oil majors that have lost the most. BP, one of the first to fully withdraw from Russia shortly after the fighting began in Ukraine in February 2022, has taken an estimated hit of more than 22 billion euros.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Oil Sale February May August December Market All From Renault Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2023

28 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

1 hour ago
 Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man Unit ..

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

9 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

13 hours ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

13 hours ago
 5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

16 hours ago
7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

16 hours ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

16 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

16 hours ago
 Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

16 hours ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

18 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous