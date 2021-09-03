UrduPoint.com

Western Union, MoneyGram Restart Money Transfers To Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 10:00 AM

Western Union, MoneyGram restart money transfers to Afghanistan

Washington, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Western Union and MoneyGram announced on Thursday that they would resume money transfer services to Afghanistan, allowing vital remittances into a country that faces huge economic hurdles following the Taliban's takeover last month.

"Western Union is pleased to share that it is resuming its money transfer services into Afghanistan, starting September 2, so that our customers can once again send money and support their loved ones at this time," a spokesperson said.

"We understand the urgent needs of our customers and their families and are committed to supporting them," the spokesperson said, adding that Western Union would waive transfer fees from September 3 through 17.

The service offers payments in Afghanistan in both afghanis and United States Dollars via seven banks, according to the spokesperson, and transfers were suspended "because the banking network was closed, essentially, and there were obviously liquidity issues.""But we now have had assurances from our banking partners that a number of branches have been opened in recent days and more and more opening each day, and also that we've had assurances that they have good liquidity," the spokesperson added.

