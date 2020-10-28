UrduPoint.com
Western Union To Close In Cuba Following New US Sanctions: Havana

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:50 AM

Western Union to close in Cuba following new US sanctions: Havana

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :US-based money transfer company Western Union will close its offices in Cuba following new sanctions from Washington which prevent it from working with Fincimex, a financial company run by the island's military, Havana said Tuesday.

The firm will close its "407 agencies located throughout the country because of these brutal provisions," Fincimex said in a statement posted on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

