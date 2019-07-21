Westwood grabs share of Open lead in dramatic third round

(@FahadShabbir)

Portrush, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Lee Westwood moved into a four-way tie for the lead after nine holes of his British Open third round on Saturday as he stepped up his bid to win a long-awaited first major title.

The 46-year-old Englishman carded three straight birdies from the second hole to reach 10-under for the tournament at the turn, level with compatriot Tommy Fleetwood, Ireland's Shane Lowry and American J.B. Holmes.

Rickie Fowler surged into fifth place as he reached five-under for his round and minus-eight overall through 17 holes with his sixth birdie of the day.

Current top-ranked player Brooks Koepka moved into a share of sixth at seven-under as the field attacked Royal Portrush in the Northern Irish sunshine.

Danny Willett carded a six-under 65 to reach seven-under, with the South African pair of Dylan Frittelli and Justin Harding also three strokes off the pace.

World number four Justin Rose endured a frustrating outward nine as he stayed level-par for the day and six-under overall after 10 holes, while three-time major winner Jordan Spieth slipped back after an early move to sit at five-under.