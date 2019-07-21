UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Westwood Happy To Book Masters Return Despite Missing Out On Open Title

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 11:20 PM

Westwood happy to book Masters return despite missing out on Open title

Portrush, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Lee Westwood said it was "brilliant" to book a return to the Masters in 2020 after a two-year absence following his tied-fourth finish at the British Open on Sunday.

The English veteran, one of the best players to have never won a major title, carded a two-over 73 in extremely difficult conditions at Royal Portrush to end six-under for the tournament, nine strokes adrift of winner Shane Lowry.

It was former world number one Westwood's 12th top-five finish in majors, three of which have come at the Masters, which offers invitations to the top four British Open finishers and ties.

"It would be brilliant. Augusta is a very special place," he said after his round, while nervously watching the television to see Brooks Koepka fail to make an 18th-hole birdie which would have pushed Westwood down to fifth.

"I played great (there) in the past, I had a chance to win it. Augusta is another one I don't strictly think it's a bomber's (big hitter's) paradise, although I think it helps.

"If you've played it a lot and you play it well, there's a lot of repeat winners. I feel like I can get it around there. I've had a couple of close calls."Westwood was runner-up to Phil Mickelson in the 2010 Masters after leading heading into the last round, and also finished tied-second behind Danny Willett in 2016.

Related Topics

World Brooks Augusta Sunday 2016 2020 TV Best Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, China&#039;s State Councillor ..

1 hour ago

UAE to host Economic, Investment and Trade Forum i ..

2 hours ago

GCAA implements Alcohol Testing Programme at all c ..

3 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: ‘UAE to become a shining pearl along ..

4 hours ago

Chinese culture an integral part of global culture ..

4 hours ago

Net purchases of foreign investors reach AED1 bill ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.