WFP Support 26,000 Farmers On Irrigation Water In Central Tanzania

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 04:20 PM

DAR ES SALAAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The World Food Programme (WFP) is supporting 26,000 vulnerable farmers to access irrigation water for agricultural and horticultural activities and livestock farming in central Tanzania, the UN agency said in a statement late Tuesday.

The statement said the farmers will be supported under a WFP climate change adaptation program being implemented in Tanzania's central region of Dodoma.

The statement said the objective of the program is to build resilience of communities impacted by climate change. Under the program, said the statement, 1,500 participants will build and rehabilitate 38 kilometers of irrigation schemes, supplying 2,610 acres of land.

"Water distribution points will be established across the irrigation canals to facilitate safe access to water," said the statement. The statement said to ensure sustainability, WFP will equip participants and targeted communities with the skills required for water and crop management and mitigating climate shocks, including land and soil degradation.

According to the statement, the participants in the program will receive cash transfers to meet their food needs during the implementation period.

