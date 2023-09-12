Open Menu

WFP Warns Cuts Could Push 24 Mn People To Brink Of Famine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Geneva, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The World Food Programme said Tuesday that shrinking funding was forcing it to drastically slash rations in many operations, warning that 24 million more people risked being pushed to the brink of starvation.

The United Nations agency said it had been struggling to meet growing global needs for food assistance while facing a funding shortfall of over 60 percent this year -- the highest in its history.

"For the first time ever, WFP has seen contributions decreasing while needs steadily increase," it said in a statement.

This could have dire consequences, with WFP experts estimating that for every one percent cut in food assistance, more than 400,000 people risk falling into emergency levels of hunger.

Given the dramatic cuts it is being forced to make, WFP cautioned in a statement that "an additional 24 million people could slip into emergency hunger over the next 12 months - a 50 percent increase on the current level".

WFP chief Cindy McCain said more funding was essential.

"If we don't receive the support we need to avert further catastrophe, the world will undoubtedly see more conflict, more unrest, and more hunger," she said in a statement.

"Either we fan the flames of global instability, or we work quickly to put out the fire."

