WGC Match Play Championship results - collated

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Results from Saturday's quarter-final matches at the WGC Match-Play Championship at Austin (Texas) Country Club (x denotes seed): Scottie Scheffler (USA x1) bt Jason Day (AUS x32) 2&1 Sam Burns (USA x13) bt Mackenzie Hughes (CAN x50) 3&2 Cam Young (USA x15) bt Kurt Kitayama (USA x19) 1 up Rory McIlroy (NIR x3) bt Xander Schauffele (USA x6) 1 up Saturday morning round-of-16 results: Scottie Scheffler (USA x1) bt JT Poston (USA x43) 1 up Jason Day (AUS x32) bt Matt Kuchar (USA x59) 1 up Mackenzie Hughes (CAN x50) bt Max Homa (USA x5) 3&2 Sam Burns (USA x13) bt Patrick Cantlay (USA x4) 2&1 Cam Young (USA x15) bt Billy Horschel (USA x22) 5&4 Kurt Kitayama (USA x19) bt Andrew Putnam (USA x56) 6&5Xander Schauffele (USA x6) bt JJ Spaun (USA x61) 3&2Rory McIlroy (NIR x3) bt Lucas Herbert (AUS x46) 2 up