WGC Mexico event moves to Florida for '21 due to virus

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Next month's World Golf Championships Mexico Championship will be played in Florida because of logistical issues created by the Covid-19 pandemic, the US PGA Tour announced Friday.

The tournament, won last year by 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, will be played February 25-28 at The Concession Golf Club in southwest Florida.

It will now launch a four-week Florida swing that includes the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, The Players Championship and the Honda Classic.

"The PGA TOUR is grateful for its continued partnership with Grupo Salinas as we navigate the unique challenges created by the pandemic," tour vice president Ty Votaw said.

"While we work toward returning to Mexico in 2022, we are appreciative of the collective effort to bring this event to a worthy venue."The event was played at Doral in Miami from 2007-2016 before shifting to Mexico, with world number one Dustin Johnson winning three of the past six editions of the tournament, in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

The Concession hosted the 2015 US college championship won by Bryson DeChambeau, who captured his first major title at last year's US Open.