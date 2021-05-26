UrduPoint.com
WHA Delegates Highlight China's Support In Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic

Wed 26th May 2021

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :-- Delegates from countries such as Egypt, Mexico, Niger and Gabon on Tuesday highlighted China's support in their fight against COVID-19 at the ongoing virtual World Health Assembly, the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization.

The pandemic was an opportunity to nurture research capacity and researchers' competencies, so Egypt participated in clinical trials to test China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, said Egypt's Minster of Health Hala Zayed.

"I would like to highlight the significance of reaching an international strategy to improve access to medicines and vaccines with a focus on the importance of technology transfer, which Egypt has already done through constructive cooperation by resettling the vaccine industry and transferring manufacturing technology from the Chinese side," said the minister.

"We aspire, after the success of these experiences, to make Egypt a regional center to fulfill the needs of countries in the region based on Egypt's pioneer role in facing global and humanitarian challenges," she added.

Egypt has received the first batch of the raw materials to manufacture China's Sinovac vaccine, said the Chinese embassy in Egypt on Sunday.

Along with the Sinovac raw materials, a new shipment of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines also arrived at the Cairo International Airport on Friday, according to a statement by the embassy.

Jorge Alcocer Varela, secretary of health of Mexico, thanked friendly nations such as Argentina, China and Russia for their support.

