Whaling ships set sail as Japan resumes commercial hunts

(@imziishan)

Kushiro, Japan, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Whaling ships set sail on Monday from Japan's shores as the country resumed commercial hunts for the first time in decades after withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission.

Five ships from whaling communities around the country left the port in northern Japan's Kushiro with their horns blaring and grey tarps thrown over their harpoons.