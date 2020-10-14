(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :New proposals backed by Liverpool and Manchester United for wide-ranging reform of English football have been criticised by the UK government, Premier League and fans' groups.

The so-called "Project Big Picture" has been labelled a "power grab" by the Premier League's biggest and wealthiest clubs, taking advantage of the dire financial position of the English Football League (EFL) -- which comprises the three divisions directly beneath the top flight -- amid the coronavirus crisis.

But many in the EFL, including chairman Rick Parry, back the plan as a means of addressing the imbalance in resources between the top and bottom of the football pyramid.

AFP Sport looks at what "Project Big Picture" proposes and who could gain from it.