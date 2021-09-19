UrduPoint.com

What's Behind String Of Accidents At Mexico's Pemex?

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

What's behind string of accidents at Mexico's Pemex?

Mexico City, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :A series of accidents has added to the challenges facing Mexican state-owned energy giant Pemex, which is battling back from what it called the worst crisis in its history.

Pemex has suffered seven significant accidents since 2013 that generated around a billion Dollars of mitigation and repair costs, according to its chief Octavio Romero.

On August 22, a fire on a platform in the Gulf of Mexico during maintenance work left five people dead and shut down more than 100 oil wells that relied on it for electricity and injections of natural gas.

On July 2, a spectacular blaze and gas leak from an underwater pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico caused what was dubbed an "eye of fire" in the sea, though no victims.

Other incidents included fires in 2015 and 2016 on offshore installations that each left several people dead.

