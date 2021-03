(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger were all down in a major outage at around 1730 GMT on Friday, according to tech monitoring website Downdetector.

However shortly after 1800 GMT, several Whatsapp users said on social media that they were able to again send messages on the app.