UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Whatsapp, Instagram And Facebook Messenger Down In Major Outage

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger down in major outage

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Social media platforms Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger all went down in a major outage at around 1730 GMT on Friday, according to the tech monitoring website Downdetector.

However shortly after 1800 GMT, several Whatsapp users said on social media that they were able to again send messages on the app.

Instagram also came back after about an hour.

All three sites belong to US social giant Facebook, which was unable to immediately provide information on the extent and length of the problem when contacted by AFP.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Media All Instagram

Recent Stories

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday parade cancelled for ..

1 hour ago

NAB determined to achieve corruption free Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Sales of video games hit UK record in 2020

1 hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan, EU Leadership Discuss Joint Step ..

1 hour ago

EU Countries Resume Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Aft ..

1 hour ago

Rising prices can't stop US real estate boom

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.