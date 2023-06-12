UrduPoint.com

Wheat Harvest Nearing Completion In China's Henan

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Wheat harvest nearing completion in China's Henan

ZHENGHZHU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Large-scale harvest work of wheat in central China's Henan Province has been basically completed as of 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the province's bureau of agriculture and rural affairs.

The wheat machinery harvesting work in Henan commenced on May 30, with 216,000 combined harvesters put into operation, according to the bureau.

Previously, Henan experienced prolonged periods of rainy weather, which affected the wheat harvest. Timely efforts have been made to carry out agricultural machinery harvesting on the rain-hit wheat fields and drying the soggy grain to minimize losses in grain production.

Harvest is followed by planting. As of Sunday, the total sown area of summer grain in Henan has reached 78.02 million mu (around 5.2 million hectare), accounting for 85.7 percent of the estimated total sown area.

Related Topics

Weather China Agriculture May Sunday Wheat Million P

Recent Stories

Russian oil to help government in providing relief ..

Russian oil to help government in providing relief to masses: Musadik

24 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Wazi ..

Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terror attack offered

2 hours ago
 Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this ..

Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this year

3 hours ago
 PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning ..

PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning of new relationship with Mosc ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.