UrduPoint.com

Wheel On China's Zhurong Rover Keep Stable With Novel Material

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Wheel on China's Zhurong rover keep stable with novel material

BEIJING, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :New material has been maintaining high stability of the rover Zhurong on China's Tianwen-1 probe, according to the Institute of Metal Research of the Chinese academy of Sciences.

The researchers from the institute developed the wheels on the rover. The novel material of the wheels is an aluminum matrix silicon carbide composite. Its plasticity was enhanced apparently, with high strength, resistance and stability.

The reliability of the novel material was proved by the complex conditions on the surface of Mars, said Ma Zongyi, a researcher with the institute.

The researchers have also developed more than 50 types of components such as driving systems and detectors for Zhurong.

As of June 29, the orbiter of the Tianwen-1 probe has been operating normally for 706 days.

It has acquired medium-resolution image data covering the whole globe of Mars, according to the China National Space Administration.

The Tianwen-1 probe consists of an orbiter, a lander, and the rover Zhurong. On May 15, 2021, it touched down at its pre-selected landing area in Utopia Planitia, a vast Martian plain, marking the first time that China has landed a probe on the planet.

The rover Zhurong started patrolling Mars on May 22, 2021. As of Aug. 15, 2021, Zhurong had finished the designed 90-Martian-day mission and continued to work for further exploration.

Having traveled around 1,921.5 meters on the surface of Mars, on May 18, 2022, Zhurong switched to the dormant mode due to the chilly winter and dusty weather on the red planet. It will resume operations around this December when the working conditions get better.

Related Topics

Weather China Lander May June December From

Recent Stories

PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt pa ..

PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt payments

38 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

1 hour ago
 CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

3 hours ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

4 hours ago
 US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to educat ..

US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to education

4 hours ago
 Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– De ..

Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– Departments to stay Alert, NDMA

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.